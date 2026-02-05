Jamaican chef debuts award-winning Caribbean fusion tacos at South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Miramar. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A Jamaican-Caribbean fusion chef is making her debut at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, bringing award-winning tacos and innovative flavor combinations to one of Miami's premier culinary events.

Chef Courtney will participate in the festival's cookout competition during Super Bowl weekend, which also marks the start of Black History Month. The timing adds special significance to her participation as a trailblazing chef in Miami's diverse culinary scene.

"This is my first time participating. I'm really excited," Chef Courtney said about joining the prestigious festival.

The chef draws inspiration from her Jamaican heritage, creating Caribbean-infused fusion dishes that blend unexpected flavors and techniques.

"I have a Jamaican background, so my food is usually Caribbean-infused. I just enjoy being in the kitchen and just putting different flavors together that usually probably are not supposed to be together," Chef Courtney said.

Her signature dish for the festival will be honey chipotle chicken tacos, which have already earned recognition in culinary competitions.

"We've actually won a few awards for these. They're our award-winning taco," Chef Courtney said.

The chef's menu also features jerk chicken marinated for a minimum of 24 hours, often extending to 48 hours for maximum flavor development. The dish is topped with her house-made Mai Kai sauce, reflecting her commitment to preparing everything from scratch.

Another standout creation is her oxtail birria tacos, which blend Mexican and Caribbean culinary traditions. The oxtail is slow-cooked for several hours until tender and served with what she calls "oxtail gravy" for dipping. The dish exemplifies her fusion approach, taking the traditional Mexican birria concept and incorporating Caribbean oxtail preparation methods.

All sauces and spice blends are prepared in-house, including her custom jerk seasoning blend, emphasizing her dedication to authentic, from-scratch cooking.