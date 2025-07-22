Cooking isn’t just a life skill, it’s a cultural connector, a source of joy, and a powerful tool for building confidence in young people. That’s the message Chef D, founder of Over the Top Catering and Kids Can Cook, brought to Inside South Florida during Culinary Arts Month.

Known for his work across Miami-Dade County, Chef D teaches children as young as two years old how to navigate the kitchen with confidence. Through after-school programs, summer camps in Overtown, and initiatives at the Chapman Partnership, he’s helping kids and families embrace cooking as a fun and empowering experience.

In the segment, Chef D was joined by two young students, Eli and Eric Pollack, for a hands-on cooking demo featuring Indian-style curry chicken. The dish included simple, flavorful ingredients like bite-sized chicken, coconut milk, ginger paste, curry powder, onions, and peas, all sautéed to perfection and served over rice with a garnish of cilantro.

While the meal came together quickly, the impact of the lesson extended far beyond the plate. Chef D emphasized that working with kids in the kitchen fosters responsibility, curiosity, and cultural appreciation. Whether teaching in Miami or across the globe, he says kids everywhere are eager to learn, and always looking for a charger when their device hits 3%.

Chef D’s programs not only teach cooking skills but also encourage creativity, teamwork, and healthy eating habits from a young age. Through her Kids Can Cook initiative and Over the Top Catering, she’s inspiring the next generation, one meal at a time.