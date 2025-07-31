Maple & Ash Brings Wood-Fired Elegance to Miami's Culinary Scene

You don’t need to travel to Chicago to experience the luxurious flavors of Maple & Ash anymore. Miami is now home to this celebrated fine-dining destination. Located in the heart of the Miami Worldcenter, the new Maple & Ash outpost is already making waves with its bold wood-fired menu, indulgent dishes, and vibrant atmosphere.

Inside South Florida caught up with Chef Partner Danny Grant, who walked us through some of the signature items and what makes this steakhouse experience stand out.

At the heart of the Maple & Ash kitchen is a live wood fire, which fuels everything from the steaks to the seafood. One standout: their signature wood-fired seafood tower. Unlike traditional towers served cold, this one is kissed with heat in a coal-fired Jasper oven, giving the shellfish a smoky depth that’s finished with garlic butter and chili oil.

For a lighter start, guests can opt for freshly shucked oysters and chilled shrimp cocktail, ideal for cooling off during Miami’s warmer months, preferably paired with a bottle of champagne.

Another can't-miss item is the Wagyu carpaccio, a rich yet delicate dish that pairs paper-thin wagyu slices with king crab, caviar, and toasted butter brioche. It’s a refined take on surf-and-turf that’s as elegant as it is flavorful.

While the Miami location stays true to its Chicago roots, the menu also embraces South Florida’s access to fresh, local seafood, adding a regional flair that sets it apart.

Beyond the food, the atmosphere is equally compelling. Maple & Ash Miami leans into celebration, with top-tier hospitality, a sleek setting, and an energy that feels tailor-made for the Magic City. As Chef Grant puts it, “Maple was made for Miami.”

Reservations can be made directly through their website, and guests are encouraged to come ready to eat, indulge, and celebrate.