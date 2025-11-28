Miami HEAT Unveil New Food & Drink Lineup at the Third Annual Eat With HEAT Event

Inside South Florida headed to the Kaseya Center for the third annual Eat With HEAT event, where the Miami HEAT rolled out all-new food and beverage options for the 2025–2026 season, and this year’s upgrades are game-changing.

The tasting tour kicked off at the 601 Miami Decanter Bar, the go-to spot for elevated game day dining. Guests can enjoy chef-inspired dishes, signature cocktails, and one of the best pre- and post-game atmospheres in the arena.

For fans looking to take things up another level, the Bacardi Ocho Lounge remains the ultimate VIP escape. This members-only space features handcrafted cocktails, elevated small plates, plush seating, private bars, and some of the best views in the house, all accessible through the HEAT app.

But the biggest buzz of the season comes from the new concessions now spread across the arena. Kaseya Center has added fresh local favorites and upgraded fan classics. Tacotomia brings Chef Carla Hoyos’ cult-loved Mexican flavors to Sections 124 and 304. Fresh off a 2025 Burger Bash win, Skinny Louie is serving smash burgers, golden fries, and its brand-new milkshake bar. Chicken Ciao adds comfort-food staples like buttermilk tenders and waffle fries, while dessert lovers can now grab the legendary Salty Donut in Section 124.