PastaTini Wednesdays Bring Authentic Italian Flavors to the 305

Calling all pasta lovers! a'Riva, one of South Florida’s rising culinary gems, has launched a weekly experience that’s quickly becoming a neighborhood favorite. It’s called PastaTini Wednesdays, and it’s the brainchild of The Harbor Club founder James Julius and a'Riva’s head chef and partner Michele Esposito.

The concept is simple yet delicious: every Wednesday, guests can enjoy handmade Italian pastas for just $15, or opt for a chef’s choice tasting of three pastas (Amikase style) for $30. The goal, according to Julius, is to welcome locals into the restaurant and give them a true taste of Italy.

Esposito, originally from a small village nestled between Sorrento and Positano, brings his roots into every dish. His personal favorite? Pasta Nerano—a dish native to the Amalfi Coast made with zucchini, creamy ricotta, a parmesan sauce, and, of course, his signature San Marzano tomatoes.

To round out the experience, guests can enjoy $10 martinis all night long, with options ranging from classic to watermelon to an inventive “Alicia Martinez.” Non-alcoholic drinkers aren’t left out eithe; a'Riva even offers mocktails made with non-alcoholic tequila.

PastaTini Wednesdays are available at a'Riva by reservation via OpenTable or Resy. Whether you're craving comfort food or looking for a midweek date night, PastaTini is a flavorful escape to Italy, no passport required.