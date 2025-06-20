Rishtedar Brings the Soul of India to Wynwood with Dinner, Dance, and Divine Hospitality

A vibrant Indian experience with roots in Chile is lighting up Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, one dance step and masala dish at a time. Welcome to Rishtedar, the Indian restaurant redefining what it means to "go out to eat."

Founded by the Thadani family, Rishtedar isn't just about food, it's about immersing guests in Indian culture. Originally from Chile, where Indian communities are few, the family found joy in sharing their heritage with others. That same spirit now lives in every corner of their Wynwood space.

“In Chile, there are only a few Indian families living there. When I was small, there were no more than 100 families,” owner Vikram Thadani said. “We realized that every person who came to our house found everything amazing and new. That’s when we understood that Indian culture is something truly special for the Western world.”

Rishtedar delivers on that promise. From classic dishes like lamb kebabs, butter chicken, and naan, to Bollywood dance lessons, cultural rituals like hand-washing ceremonies, and traditional bindis for guests, no detail is left untouched.

“Bollywood dancing is the perfect combination of Indian culture and modern dance,” multidisciplinary artist Romi Musach shared. “My favorite part is engaging and entertaining everyone.”

In fact, diners aren’t just spectators. They’re invited to join in the dancing, the customs, and even the costumes. Host Cameron Dobbs found herself donning traditional attire, learning mudras (symbolic hand gestures), and even balancing a sword on their head before joining the show.

At Rishtedar, “hospitality is sacred.” As the team explains, there’s a saying in India: “Guests are avatars of God.” That reverence for connection, culture, and joy is woven into every bite and every beat.

So whether you come for the food, the performance, or the sheer fun of it all, Rishtedar welcomes you like family because that’s what the name means.