Rosie’s Artisan Bakery Brings a Sweet Touch to Día de los Muertos

There are many ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos, and one of the sweetest is through traditional Mexican baking. Inside South Florida welcomed Rosie Sussman from Rosie’s Artisan Bakery to share the cultural meaning behind the holiday and her delicious Pan de Muerto (Bread of the Dead).

Rosie explained that Día de los Muertos dates back to pre-Hispanic times, when the Aztecs made bread offerings to honor their ancestors. Today, the tradition lives on through this symbolic bread, often adorned with sugar and shaped to represent bones, a gesture of remembrance and love.

The bread is placed on an ofrenda, or altar, which features three layers for photos, food, and flowers to guide loved ones’ spirits back home. The celebration spans several days, beginning with offerings for departed pets and continuing through November 1 and 2 for family and friends.

Rosie’s version of the bread is made with just five ingredients: organic flour, no preservatives, and no chemicals, proving that simple, natural baking can still deliver rich, heartfelt flavor.