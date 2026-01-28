Sober Curious? These Zero-Proof Cocktails Bring the Flavor Without the Hangover

At Inside South Florida, we’re raising a glass, but just without the alcohol. With nearly one in five Americans cutting back on booze, whether for Dry January, wellness goals, or simply to avoid that next-day fog, zero-proof drinks are having a serious moment. Christina Demas, Brand Director for Maple Hospitality Group, stopped by ISF to show us just how elevated alcohol-free cocktails have become.

Gone are the days of sugary juice disguised as a mocktail. Today’s zero-proof drinks are crafted with the same care and complexity as traditional cocktails without the alcohol. Christina showcased the Lavender in Luxury, a beautifully balanced blend of spirit-removed gin, house-made lychee lavender syrup, citrus, and a dairy-free foam for that classic frothy finish. The result? Floral, refreshing, and just as sophisticated as a traditional gin sour.

Next up was the Zero Gravity, Maple & Ash’s take on the wildly popular Hugo Spritz. This alcohol-free version features a non-alcoholic elderflower liqueur, zero-proof sparkling wine, soda water, fresh mint, and citrus. Light, bubbly, and perfect for anyone who wants that celebratory feel without the buzz.

Finally, Christina mixed up the Like a Virgin, a spicy margarita alternative made with alcohol-free tequila, house-made orange oleo (a citrus-infused syrup that mimics orange liqueur), lime juice, jalapeño, and a tajín rim. It delivers all the bold, zesty flavor you expect from a spicy marg, minus the regret the next morning.