Stoner's Pizza celebrates National Pizza Day with special deals and Panthers partnership

National Pizza Day brings special deals and fresh pizza to South Florida, thanks to Stoner's Pizza Joint's celebration of the food holiday. The restaurant chain, which serves as the official pizza of the Florida Panthers, is offering discounts and unique menu items to mark the occasion.

"With National Pizza Day, we want to make sure everybody's got to recover, because it was a late night last night," said James Dudgeon, from Stoner's Pizza business development. "So we have our large build your own pizza, starting at $4.20, all day today."

The pizza chain has built a strong partnership with the Florida Panthers since becoming the official pizza in 2024, perfectly timed with the team's first Stanley Cup win. Stoner's Pizza now operates two locations inside Amerant Bank Arena at sections 316 and 118, allowing fans to enjoy pizza and cookies during games.

Fresh ingredients set Stoner's apart

What makes Stoner's Pizza unique is its commitment to freshness. The restaurant makes dough fresh in-house every day from scratch using mixers, rather than using frozen dough balls. They also chop their own vegetables and use high-quality ingredients.

"You can actually taste the difference," said Erica Roomy, VP of Marketing of Stoner's Pizza. "We use the best ingredients. We chop our vegetables. So we really care about quality and freshness with all of our pizzas and products."

Valentine's specials and game day deals

Beyond National Pizza Day specials, Stoner's Pizza is featuring a Valentine's Day "Love Her Pizza" available all week. The menu also includes chicken bacon ranch pizza, chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies, and pepper rollies - a rolled-up, cut-up pepperoni pizza creation.

Panthers fans can take advantage of ongoing game day specials with 50% off regular price pizza using the code "Go Cats." The restaurant chain has five locations in the South Florida area, plus the two arena locations.