Two South Florida food legends team up for smoky barbecue croqueta fusion

Two South Florida culinary institutions have joined forces to create what might be the most anticipated collaboration of the year. Vicky Bakery and Flanigan's have partnered to launch their new croqueta poppers, combining Vicky's traditional Cuban pastry expertise with Flanigan's legendary barbecue flavors.

The limited-time offering features smoked pork mixed with Flanigan's iconic barbecue sauce, all wrapped in Vicky Bakery's signature croqueta style. The collaboration represents a fusion of two beloved local food traditions that have defined South Florida's dining scene for decades.

I had the opportunity to taste-test these croqueta poppers, and the combination is nothing short of spectacular. The smoky pork pairs perfectly with Flanigan's distinctive barbecue sauce, creating a flavor profile that honors both establishments' culinary legacies.

The partnership comes complete with branded merchandise celebrating the collaboration, including t-shirts that read "Better Together" – a fitting tribute to two South Florida legends joining forces.