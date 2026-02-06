Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsTake a Bite Out of This

Actions

Two South Florida food legends team up for smoky barbecue croqueta fusion

Two South Florida food legends team up for smoky barbecue croqueta
Posted
and last updated

Two South Florida culinary institutions have joined forces to create what might be the most anticipated collaboration of the year. Vicky Bakery and Flanigan's have partnered to launch their new croqueta poppers, combining Vicky's traditional Cuban pastry expertise with Flanigan's legendary barbecue flavors.

The limited-time offering features smoked pork mixed with Flanigan's iconic barbecue sauce, all wrapped in Vicky Bakery's signature croqueta style. The collaboration represents a fusion of two beloved local food traditions that have defined South Florida's dining scene for decades.

I had the opportunity to taste-test these croqueta poppers, and the combination is nothing short of spectacular. The smoky pork pairs perfectly with Flanigan's distinctive barbecue sauce, creating a flavor profile that honors both establishments' culinary legacies.

The partnership comes complete with branded merchandise celebrating the collaboration, including t-shirts that read "Better Together" – a fitting tribute to two South Florida legends joining forces.

The croqueta poppers are available now at both Vicky Bakery and Flanigan's locations, but only for a limited time. Food enthusiasts are encouraged to visit soon, as this unique collaboration won't last forever. For more information, visit VickyBakery.com and Flanigans.net.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com