Vicky Bakery Celebrates National Cuban Sandwich Day with $5 Special

George and Elizabeth from Vicky Bakery stopped by Inside South Florida to celebrate National Cuban Sandwich Day and share their passion for one of Miami’s most beloved traditions. A South Florida staple since the 1970s, Vicky Bakery now has 30 locations across Florida and is honoring the holiday with a special deal: Cuban sandwiches for just $5.

On set, the team walked us through building the perfect Cuban sandwich, from fresh Cuban bread and layers of ham, pork, and Swiss cheese to pickles, mustard, and of course, the all-important press that gives the sandwich its signature crunch.

Watch the full segment to see the sandwich-making in action and learn more about Vicky Bakery’s National Cuban Sandwich Day celebration. To find your nearest location, visit VickyBakery.com.

