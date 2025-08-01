Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Can You Score a Full Outfit for $100? ISF Took the Challenge at Aventura Mall

Hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia hit the racks at H&M inside Aventura Mall with a mission: find a full outfit from head to toe—on a $100 budget. To help them style smart, they brought in fashion forecaster Matt Dillon for guidance.

From sale rack secrets to mixing staples with standout pieces, Matt worked his styling magic and proved you don’t need to spend big to look great. Watch the full segment to see what they found and how much they saved.

Follow Matt at @MattDillon1983 and themdeffect.com.

