Fall Fashion Gets a Florida Twist With Matt Dillon

Who says you can’t celebrate fall in Florida? Style expert Matt Dillon is proving that autumn fashion and Florida sunshine can go hand in hand, and he’s bringing bold looks, sustainable pieces, and major styling secrets to the Inside South Florida set.

From animal print statements to modern lace moments and even fresh takes on menswear, Matt is redefining what fall fashion can look like in the Sunshine State.

Watch the full segment to see all the stunning looks and get Matt’s insider tips for elevating your wardrobe this season, plus, hear about the launch of his new collection dropping September 18 at TheMDEffect.com and on his Instagram, @mattdillon1983.

