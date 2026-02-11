Fashion forecaster Matt Dillon shares Valentine's Day styles beyond traditional romantic colors

Fashion forecaster Matt Dillon showcased Valentine's Day style options that break away from traditional romantic colors, emphasizing delicate details and whimsical elements for the holiday.

Dillon presented three distinct looks during his recent appearance, starting with actress Taja Abitbol from Netflix's "Members Only: Palm Beach." Abitbol wore a structured piece from her upcoming fashion line, Taja Style, which launches next month. The outfit featured dramatic shoulder details and pleating that created an elegant silhouette perfect for Valentine's Day celebrations.

"Valentine's Day does not have to be traditional colors," Dillon said while presenting a men's look that featured delicate suiting with paint-splash patterns and subtle pleating.

The menswear ensemble included a bold turtleneck with stud details, demonstrating how men can embrace romantic styling through delicate construction rather than conventional approaches. Dillon emphasized that romance in menswear often comes from the subtlety of a look's appearance rather than from obvious design elements.

The final look featured whimsical styling with a Bridgerton-inspired aesthetic, including pleated pants and a detailed bodice with off-shoulder elements. The outfit was completed with gold stud earrings in tonal browns, pinks, and creams.

"She just looks like that Valentine's Day chocolate that you just want to eat and take it all in," Dillon said about the final ensemble.

Dillon also announced that pre-orders for his upcoming book "Designed to Be Seen" begin today. The publication focuses on reshaping trend concepts rather than serving as a memoir.