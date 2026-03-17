Fashion stylist Matt Dillon shows how to elevate your Florida Panthers game day style

Florida Panthers games are heading our way, and if you are wondering what to wear to the rink, fashion stylist Matt Dillon has you covered — and he is raising the bar beyond the standard jersey.

Inside South Florida's Cam and Matt Dillon hit Panther Land to put together game day looks that are stylish, layered, and true to the Panthers' red, white, and blue color palette — all while keeping the cold arena temperatures in mind.

Dressing for the rink

Anyone who has been to a Panthers game knows the arena runs cold — anywhere from 50 to 70 degrees. That means layers are not just a fashion choice, they are a necessity.

"You're gonna see bomber jackets, everything from beanies — you got to stay warm, lots of layers. And then, of course, having some fun with the Florida Panthers colors, so whites, reds, blues, and making the magic happen through that," Cam said.

Dillon says the key is to elevate the look rather than default to the obvious.

"Let's not be too typical in, oh, I'm gonna wear the jersey. Let's add a little bit of something, something. Remember, it's always in the details," Dillon said.

The MD effect at Panther Land

After shopping the floor at Panther Land, Dillon put together final looks built around statement pieces rather than head-to-toe team gear.

"I love a good sparkle, but the coat really brings in that neutral color. That's the key — it's neutral. You could wear this anywhere and still be popping," Dillon said.

He also styled a look he described as having a vintage, old-school energy.

"It's almost like a mud vibe. We would obviously pair it with maybe a denim jacket on top with the right coloring. I just think this is really unique," he said.

His overall philosophy for game day dressing is simple — be yourself and build around what you already own.

"Be intrinsically yourself. Let's add things in, as opposed to putting full things together. Bring what you got at home," Dillon said.

All looks were sourced from Panther Land. For more from Matt Dillon, follow him on social media at @mattdillon1983.

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