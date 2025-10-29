Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From Survivor to Showstopper: Veronica’s Empowering Breast Cancer Makeover

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Inside South Florida teamed up with TV Personality Guerdy Abrera and fashion forecaster Matt Dillon to surprise survivor Veronica Perez-Gurri, who’s been in remission since May, with a total transformation celebrating her strength and beauty.

The empowering makeover was made possible through collaborations with Sean Donaldson Hair Brickell at Brickell City Centre, Harmont & Blaine at Brickell City Centre, Sproutz Brickell, and PinkPack305. Veronica said that this experience reminded her of the woman she was before treatment. “Doing this has made me feel like she’s here, like she’s on her way,” she said. For Guerdy, who also beat cancer, it was a full-circle moment: “It’s turning pain into purpose at the end of the day.”

Watch Veronica’s full transformation now. For more information, visit seandonaldsonhair.com, harmontblaine.com, eatsproutz.com, @mattdillon1983, and @guerdydesign.

