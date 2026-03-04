From the Everglades to New York Fashion Week: Florida python leather makes its runway debut in NYC

New York Fashion Week delivered architecture, avant-garde design, and more than a few stop-you-in-your-tracks moments — and Matt Dillon was there for all of it.

The weekend kicked off at Saint John Wen's fashion show, where front row seats offered a front-row view of some of the most striking looks of the week.

But the standout story of the trip had a distinctly Florida twist. Craig Schroeder, Creative Director of Vogel NYC, is turning one of the Everglades' most notorious problems into high fashion. Schroeder uses ethically sourced invasive Burmese pythons to craft shoes with a sustainable edge.

"I wanted to come up with an innovative use of leather. And we worked with a company called Inversa, who actually extracts python from the Everglades, which is a very invasive species, and I came up with a tassel loafer, and I wanted to use the fangs as the tassels. And we're taking something that is a problem in Florida, and we're turning it into something that's beautiful and stylish and infinitely wearable," Schroeder said.

The weekend continued at the Landorus fashion show, where Matt stepped behind the front row to get a taste of the model life — and confirmed that the hustle and bustle is very much real.

The highlight of the entire trip came at the close of the weekend, when Matt was honored to walk in Diana Morash's runway show celebrating the 30th anniversary of Diana Morash Couture — one of 80 models on the runway.

Being on that runway, giving the looks instead of taking notes, was an empowering experience. And New York Fashion Week sent me home ready to bring all of that style energy back to South Florida.

