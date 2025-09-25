Miami Designer Diana Kassabov Unveils Her Full Collection

Inside South Florida’s fashion forecaster, Matt Dillon went behind the scenes as Miami’s own Diana Kassabov debuted her full fashion collection, a showcase infused with local flair, sophistication, and the unmistakable energy of the 305.

Kassabov, who draws inspiration from strong women around the world, is committed to keeping her brand rooted in Miami. Every piece is created locally by an all-women team, reflecting both craftsmanship and community. “I try to do high-end fashion in an affordable way,” she shared. “I want every woman to feel fabulous in something she can actually wear.”

From the runway to the front row, it’s clear this show is only the beginning. Once the collection leaves the spotlight, it will move on to stores, buyers, and magazines, extending its journey well beyond the catwalk. With sleek designs that balance elegance and boldness, Diana Kassabov proves Miami fashion is ready for the global stage.