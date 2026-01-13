Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Inside South FloridaSegmentsThe MD Effect

Actions

Pop the Champagne in Style: The MD Effect Breaks Down New Year’s Eve Fashion Trends

Pop the Champagne in Style: The MD Effect Breaks Down New Year’s Eve Fashion Trends
Posted

Inside South Florida, fashion expert Matt Dillon of The MD Effect stopped by to make sure South Florida rings in the New Year looking bold, confident, and celebration-ready. From poolside glamour to elevated menswear, Dillon showcased how New Year’s Eve style can feel festive while still being wearable well beyond the countdown.

Matt highlighted versatile statement pieces that lean into Miami flair, think gold accents, seashell-inspired jewelry, and swimwear that doubles as chic evening attire. For women, luxurious textures and metallic details made a splash, while men’s fashion embraced youthful, modern suiting with subtle sparkle and easy, built-in styling. The overall message: New Year’s Eve is the perfect excuse to go big, feel yourself, and invest in looks you’ll want to rewear all year long.

For more New Year’s Eve style inspiration and to keep up with the latest from The MD Effect, visit TheMDEffect.com and follow Matt Dillon on Instagram at @mattdillon1983.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com