Resort Style, South Florida Edition: Matt Dillon Brings Vacation Fashion to Inside South Florida

Fashion forecaster Matt Dillon returned to Inside South Florida to celebrate one of South Florida’s greatest luxuries: winter weather that still feels like paradise. Inspired by a recent stay at Marquee at Islamorada, Dillon brought resort-ready looks that channel beachside elegance, effortless style, and year-round wearability.

The segment showcased elevated resort fashion for every moment of the day, from waterfront dinners and sunset cocktails to poolside lounging that seamlessly transitions into nighttime plans. Flowing dresses with fringe and gold accents, breathable linen looks for men, and versatile swim-to-dinner cover-ups proved that South Florida style is all about light fabrics, coastal details, and pieces that can be reworn all season long. Accessories featuring seashells, gold hardware, and clean silhouettes tied the looks together with unmistakable tropical flair.