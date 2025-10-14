The MD Effect Brings Game Day Glam to the Gridiron

Football season isn’t just about touchdowns. It’s about turning the stands into your runway. Style expert Matt Dillon returned to Inside South Florida with “The MD Effect,” showcasing how to score major fashion points with bold, team-inspired Game Day looks.

From Taylor Swift–inspired denim-on-denim with feminine cowboy flair, to biker-chic Dolphins gear and a bold Hurricanes logo look, Matt proved there’s no reason to leave style on the sidelines. With pieces from Abercrombie & Fitch’s NFL collaboration, Let’s Bag It Online, and Red Mellow Lolly, these outfits mix sporty energy with South Florida flair.