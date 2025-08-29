Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The MD Effect: Photographer Elijah M. Dreuitt III Shares Confidence-Boosting Posing Tips

Photographer Elijah M. Dreuitt III joined Inside South Florida alongside fashion forecaster Matt Dillon to show us how to shine in front of the camera. From New York Fashion Week to Miami, Elijah says confidence starts with connection: remembering who you are at the core.

He shared simple yet powerful posing tips, such as bending and elongating the body to accentuate features, using movement to bring photos to life, and experimenting with lighting, even when snapping selfies on your phone.

Watch the full segment to catch Elijah and Matt in action, then visit wsfltv.com for more of The MD Effect.

