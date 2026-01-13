A December to Remember: Inside South Florida Joins Children’s Harbor for a Season of Giving

Inside South Florida was on location at Children’s Harbor for a heartwarming day of giving, community, and holiday cheer. Alongside Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, his wife Alexa, and the Children’s Harbor team, ISF witnessed the impact of Gifts In Gold, a season-long campaign focused on empowering kids and young adults through wellness kits, essentials, and meaningful connections.

The highlight of the day included kickstart kits filled with wellness items, swag, and shoes designed to help youth step into the new year with confidence and pride. The visit also extended to Browns Harbor, an extension of Children’s Harbor that provides affordable housing and wraparound services for young adults aging out of foster care. There, we met residents like Talia, whose story underscored how consistent support, recognition, and compassion can truly change lives, especially during pivotal moments like preparing for motherhood.