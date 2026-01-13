Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Inside South FloridaSegmentsUndrafted with Alec Ingold

Actions

A December to Remember: Inside South Florida Joins Children’s Harbor for a Season of Giving

A December to Remember: Inside South Florida Joins Children’s Harbor for a Season of Giving
Posted

Inside South Florida was on location at Children’s Harbor for a heartwarming day of giving, community, and holiday cheer. Alongside Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, his wife Alexa, and the Children’s Harbor team, ISF witnessed the impact of Gifts In Gold, a season-long campaign focused on empowering kids and young adults through wellness kits, essentials, and meaningful connections.

The highlight of the day included kickstart kits filled with wellness items, swag, and shoes designed to help youth step into the new year with confidence and pride. The visit also extended to Browns Harbor, an extension of Children’s Harbor that provides affordable housing and wraparound services for young adults aging out of foster care. There, we met residents like Talia, whose story underscored how consistent support, recognition, and compassion can truly change lives, especially during pivotal moments like preparing for motherhood.

To learn more, get involved, or support the work being done, visit ChildrensHarbor.org and follow them on social media at @ChildrensHarborInc. Engagement and awareness help ensure these programs continue reaching the young people and families who need them most.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com