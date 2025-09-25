Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Alec Ingold Teams Up with Children’s Harbor to Support Local Teens

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold joined Inside South Florida with Tiffani Dhooge from Children’s Harbor, a child welfare organization dedicated to helping teens who have faced trauma and young adults aging out of foster care.

Ingold shared why the mission means so much to him and announced his new in-season campaign, “Gifts in Gold,” presented by Impact 100, which will provide Kickstart Kits filled with shoes, self-care items, and motivational letters to Children’s Harbor teens for every 30 yards the Dolphins earn this season.

Watch the full segment to hear how Alec and Children’s Harbor are working together to make a lasting impact in South Florida. For more information on the organization, visit childrensharbor.org or follow them on Instagram at @childrensharborinc. And keep up with all the good that Alec is doing in our community by visiting alecingold.com.

