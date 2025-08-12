Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Broward County Students Learn Financial Skills with Alec Ingold

Fullback Alec Ingold returned to share another episode of Undrafted, this time joined by Dr. Kevin Perry, instructional facilitator with Broward County Public Schools. Together, they’re helping student-athletes prepare for life after graduation through mentoring, mindset coaching, and financial literacy training.

Their recent “Money Mini Camp” at Flanagan High School brought in hundreds of juniors and seniors to learn about budgeting, career paths, and how to stand out in today’s competitive college recruitment environment. With financial literacy now a state mandate, Amerant Bank’s partnership with Ingold and Perry is giving students real-world tools to succeed.

Watch the full segment to see how Undrafted is shaping the next generation, and learn more about the work Alec Ingold is doing at AlecIngold.com. Find Dr. Perry on Instagram at @dr_coachperry_24.

