Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold shares top 3 book recommendations for personal development

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold wrapped up his regular appearances on Inside South Florida by sharing his top three book recommendations for personal development and leadership growth.

Ingold, who is heading back to Wisconsin for the off-season, focused his selections around what he called "cutting away and then building up," a theme of eliminating negative influences while strengthening positive foundations.

Don't Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table

Inside South Florida’s host Cameron Dobbs started of the list of recommendations with "Don't Give the Enemy a Seat at Your Table" by Louie Giglio, which focuses on protecting personal space and mental boundaries.

"It's all about kind of just protecting your space, your mind, your home, and understanding that only certain people and things have the authority to be in that," Dobbs said.

The Coffee Bean

Ingold countered with "The Coffee Bean" by Jon Gordon and Damon West, describing it as "an oldie, but a goodie" that helps readers understand how to positively impact others.

"It helps you maybe understand the people that are at your table, how you can fill their cups up. And with that coffee bean of purpose, impact starts from the inside and kind of moves out," Ingold said.

The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry

Dobb’s second book recommendation was "The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry" by John Mark Comer, which addresses the modern problem of constant busyness.

"Just the title alone is very intense. It's very convicting," Dobbs said. "I've read it three or four times now, and I feel bad every single time, because I know how busy we can be."

The book helps readers create margin in their lives for things they truly value rather than constantly striving and staying busy.

Objective Secure

Ingold's second recommendation was "Objective Secure" by Nick Lavery, a former Green Beret who now works in leadership development. Lavery spoke to team leaders during the past season.

"One of the biggest takeaways I had about that was the amount of emotional regulation. Understanding where your impact is, who you can almost cut out of that life, or worry about what you can control," Ingold said.

The book emphasizes focusing on areas within one's control while letting go of external worries.

Holy Habits

The host’s final recommendation was "Holy Habits" by Noah Herron, which breaks down 10 practical habits for success.

"It breaks down 10 habits that can really set you up for success. They're very practical to do items you can implement in your own life," Dobbs said. "I read it in one plane ride and recommend it for everyone."

Wisdom Takes Work

Ingold's final recommendation was "Wisdom Takes Work" by Ryan Holiday, which emphasizes the importance of lifelong learning and continuous improvement.

"It talks about being a lifelong learner, and there's no real time that you are all of a sudden wise. There's no snap of the finger, where you think, Oh, I have it figured out," Ingold said.

The book focuses on continuing improvement, curiosity and intentional conversations with others.

The Seven Crucibles and PWYFA

Both Ingold and Dobbs promoted their own books: "The Seven Crucibles" by Ingold and "PWYFA: Play Where Your Feet Are" by the show's host.

To keep up with Alec Ingold during the off-season, visit alecingold.com .

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."