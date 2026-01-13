From Campus Hallways to the Pros: How a Miami Barber Built an Undrafted Mindset

Inside South Florida went straight to the barber’s chair to spotlight Steven Rivera, founder of The Players Lounge Barbershop and the official barber for the Miami Hurricanes and the Miami Dolphins. Joined by Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, Rivera shared how a skill he learned growing up, inspired by his mother and sharpened cutting hair in college hallways, turned into a career that now lives inside professional sports facilities.

The conversation focused on grit, humility, and what it means to live with an “undrafted mindset.” Rivera and Ingold reflected on breaking cycles, staying focused on purpose, and using success as a platform for impact. That philosophy came to life through their collaboration with Children’s Harbor, where they gave back to local kids by creating meaningful moments that went far beyond haircuts and football.