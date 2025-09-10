Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Miami Dolphins’ Alec Ingold Trades Helmets for Aprons at Dine for a Cause

It was a night of pizza, community, and giving back as Miami Dolphins fullback and newly named captain Alec Ingold hosted the Dine for a Cause charity event at Angelo Elia Pizza Bar & Tapas in Coral Springs. Joined by his teammates on Friday, August 29, Ingold swapped the gridiron for the dining room, serving tables, signing autographs, and connecting with fans.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefited the Ingold Family Foundation, an organization Alec founded to support underserved youth through education, leadership, and community engagement. Guests left with full hearts, and full stomachs, after an evening that truly celebrated the spirit of character, courage, and community.

Catch the Dolphins all season long at Hard Rock Stadium, and visit alecingold.com to learn more about his foundation and ongoing impact both on and off the field.

