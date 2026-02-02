Money Mini Camps bring financial literacy to South Florida high school students

A unique partnership between former NFL player Alec Ingold and Amerant Bank is transforming financial education for high school students across Broward County through innovative Money Mini Camps. The program combines life skills and financial literacy education, targeting high school students through partnerships with Broward Public Schools to provide essential money management knowledge often missing from traditional curricula.

Ingold, who studied finance in college, recognized the importance of financial literacy as a tool rather than a source of stress, leading him to develop the educational initiative after moving to South Florida.

"It was my major growing up in college, and I understood how important that was, just as a tool, so it wasn't a stressor," Ingold said about his motivation for creating the program.

LinkedIn connection sparks community impact

The partnership between Ingold and Amerant Bank began through an unexpected LinkedIn connection that demonstrates the power of social media networking for community good.

Orly Garcia, SVP of Sports and Entertainment for Amerant Bank, shared the story of their initial meeting that occurred on a Friday night through LinkedIn messaging.

"I met Alec through LinkedIn," Garcia said. "I literally wrote to him a message, saying ‘I'm with Amerant’. Two seconds later, he responds, ‘How are you doing? … Let's meet up."

The immediate connection led to a coffee meeting the following day, where Ingold shared his background and community involvement.

"He just kept talking about education and his background and being adopted, and I remember going back to the bank and saying, 'Look, I just met this amazing young man. And not only is he a great football player, but he does so much out in the community. We need to get involved," Garcia recalled.

Student engagement exceeds expectations

The Money Mini Camps have generated remarkable student engagement, with recent sessions drawing large crowds of eager learners asking sophisticated financial questions.

At Flanagan High School, approximately 200 students attended a session that revealed their hunger for practical financial knowledge.

"When we were done, the questions that these young men and women had," Garcia said. "Like, ‘what about investing? Do you think I should invest at that age?"

The level of student engagement surprised organizers, with participants taking detailed notes and asking questions that extended well beyond the scheduled time.

"These guys were taking notes… We could have been there 10 hours," Garcia noted about the enthusiastic response.

Team effort creates lasting impact

Ingold emphasized that the program's success stems from collaborative teamwork rather than individual efforts, highlighting the community-driven nature of the initiative.

"I think that's the beauty of this community. Orly and I having a conversation over LinkedIn and some coffee can lead to an entire Amerant team taking it and running with it… It took a full team effort," Ingold said.

The partnership demonstrates how personal connections can evolve into comprehensive community programs that benefit young people.

"I think that's the magic. The curriculum is great, but the people are a part of it," Ingold added.

Financial wisdom for all ages

Both Ingold and Garcia shared practical financial advice that extends beyond traditional investment strategies. Ingold advocates for a holistic approach to financial thinking that encompasses more than monetary investments.

"I love thinking about finances as a resource, and investing in yourself is just as important as investing in the stock market or anybody else," Ingold said. "Where am I investing my time? How am I investing my resources, my emotional regulation, the communication that I'm having with people around me?"

Garcia emphasized the long-term value of real estate investment for young people.

"If you're young and you have an opportunity to buy a place and continue to grow your portfolio in real estate, that's something that's always going to appreciate," Garcia advised.

The Money Mini Camps continue to expand their reach, with organizers envisioning potential nationwide growth as they refine their curriculum and approach.