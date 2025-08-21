Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Playground Brings Joy and Safe Play to SOS Children’s Village

A brand-new playground has opened at SOS Children’s Village, giving kids a safe place to play, grow, and simply be kids. The project, supported through the Ingold Family Foundation’s Gifts and Goals Campaign, was created to encourage children to spend more time outdoors, stay active, and enjoy the carefree fun every child deserves.

Staff and supporters shared how meaningful the new playground will be, not only for the kids’ development and mental health, but also for the entire community. Surrounded by a caring “village” of families, staff, and partners, the space represents joy, empowerment, and long-lasting memories for years to come.

Watch the full segment to see the smiles and excitement as SOS Children’s Village celebrates this important addition. To learn more about SOS Children’s Village and the Panthers Foundation’s community efforts, visit sosflorida.com and alecingold.com.

