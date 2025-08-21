New Playground Brings Joy and Safe Play to SOS Children’s Village

A brand-new playground has opened at SOS Children’s Village, giving kids a safe place to play, grow, and simply be kids. The project, supported through the Ingold Family Foundation’s Gifts and Goals Campaign, was created to encourage children to spend more time outdoors, stay active, and enjoy the carefree fun every child deserves.

Staff and supporters shared how meaningful the new playground will be, not only for the kids’ development and mental health, but also for the entire community. Surrounded by a caring “village” of families, staff, and partners, the space represents joy, empowerment, and long-lasting memories for years to come.