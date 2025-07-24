NFL Star Alec Ingold Launches "Undrafted" Series on Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is teaming up with Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold to launch a brand-new series: "Undrafted with Alec Ingold." The segments, airing twice a month, dive into stories of local trailblazers and changemakers who embody resilience, grit, and a drive to uplift their communities.

Best known for his skills on the field, Ingold is now turning his attention off the turf and into the heart of South Florida. With this new platform, he’s on a mission to spotlight the "fullbacks of the community," those who work tirelessly behind the scenes, often without recognition, to make a difference.

The name Undrafted is a nod to Ingold’s NFL journey, one that inspired his mindset. Whether you're an athlete, entrepreneur, educator, or advocate, Ingold believes the “undrafted” mentality applies to anyone who rises above obstacles and keeps showing up. It's about putting in the work, staying grounded, and leading with purpose, no matter your field.

The series will feature a mix of in-studio interviews and on-location segments with community leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, and other passionate go-getters. Viewers can expect conversations that explore how these individuals stay motivated and committed to their missions despite setbacks or challenges.

Ingold describes the segment as a space to build bridges between like-minded people who are doing their best every day, just like he had to when breaking into the NFL without a draft pick.