Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South FloridaSegmentsUndrafted with Alec Ingold

Actions

Undrafted with Alec Ingold — Building Community Through Heart and Purpose

Undrafted with Alec Ingold — Building Community Through Heart and Purpose
Posted

In this episode of Undrafted with Alec Ingold, Inside South Florida is diving into connection, collaboration, and compassion, both on and off the field. Alec sat down with Cristina Ramirez, Community Lead for Lululemon Miami, to talk about how building strong communities can transform lives.

For Cristina, this isn’t just a job, it’s her purpose. Born and raised in Miami, she’s now using her role to pour back into the city that shaped her. “We’re really better together,” she shared, reflecting on how vulnerability, empathy, and teamwork drive her mission to unite people through wellness and heart-centered leadership.

The conversation turned deeply personal as Cristina opened up about her journey through loss and how compassion and courage have defined her “undrafted mindset.” Alec connected through his own story of overcoming adversity, showing that whether in sports or life, it’s the human connection that keeps us moving forward.

Watch the full Undrafted segment on Inside South Florida to hear their powerful conversation about purpose, healing, and the communities that lift us up. For more on Cristina’s work, follow @cristinaisabelramirez on Instagram. To keep up with everything Alec is doing for the community, visit alecingold.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com