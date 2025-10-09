Undrafted with Alec Ingold — Building Community Through Heart and Purpose

In this episode of Undrafted with Alec Ingold, Inside South Florida is diving into connection, collaboration, and compassion, both on and off the field. Alec sat down with Cristina Ramirez, Community Lead for Lululemon Miami, to talk about how building strong communities can transform lives.

For Cristina, this isn’t just a job, it’s her purpose. Born and raised in Miami, she’s now using her role to pour back into the city that shaped her. “We’re really better together,” she shared, reflecting on how vulnerability, empathy, and teamwork drive her mission to unite people through wellness and heart-centered leadership.

The conversation turned deeply personal as Cristina opened up about her journey through loss and how compassion and courage have defined her “undrafted mindset.” Alec connected through his own story of overcoming adversity, showing that whether in sports or life, it’s the human connection that keeps us moving forward.