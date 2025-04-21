Free People Movement Launches Monthly Walk Club in Miami, Fostering Fitness and Community

Miami locals looking to get active and connect with their community have a fresh and fashionable reason to lace up their sneakers. Free People Movement has officially launched its first-ever Walk Club in Miami, and it’s already making waves—not just for its wellness benefits, but for the community-driven culture it’s cultivating.

Brand and Walk Club ambassador Robin Diamond recently joined Inside South Florida to share more about the exciting new initiative. “FP Movement is all about the transformative power of movement,” said Diamond. “Whatever that might be: running, walking, yoga, tennis–move your body.”

The Walk Club meets monthly and is completely free to join, welcoming all fitness levels and ages. Each event kicks off at the Free People Movement store, followed by a scenic walk in the Miami sunshine. Afterwards, attendees enjoy complimentary breakfast, community mingling, raffles, and even a little retail therapy with exclusive shopping opportunities.

What sets the Walk Club apart is its partnership with local businesses. Past events have featured breakfast from Carrot Express, wellness support from Truvani, and snacks from Rodia and Tap, highlighting Free People’s commitment to lifting up the South Florida small business community.

In addition to Walk Club, Free People Movement also hosts a monthly Run Club at their Coconut Grove location, and weekly community yoga classes for just $5 (mats included).

To sign up, head tofreepeople.com and click on the Community Events tab. While registration is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome and can register on-site.