Free program is making reading fun for kids and adults

Posted at 2:38 PM, Jun 10, 2021
The Early Learning Coalition of Broward has a new program that will help you turn family time into reading time, and it's completely free.

The Be a Bookworm campaign supplies families with free books and activity packets so your child can get excited about reading, says Howard Bakalar, Chief Program Officer. All the activities can be done with things you already have in your house, so it really is 100% free.

Reading to children is also the perfect excuse to be silly, he says. Kids welcome silly voices and funny faces, and it will help them stay interested in reading.

"You can read a book 1,000 times with a child, and they're going to notice something different every time," he says. "You can tell the story different 1,000 times."

Making sure the books are age-appropriate is easier than ever since books will be sent specifically for your child's age.

So far just about 6,000 families have signed up to join the program, but there's still room for more. To sign up, you can head to elcbroward.org

