Freedom to work the way you want

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 04, 2023
Quest Workspaces’ Founder, Laura Kozelouzek, joined Inside South Florida to share more about a transformative work environment.

“For me, it was about creating a space that was inspiring and provided an incredible atmosphere for people to be successful and also have fun at work, which is what I wanted to do,” says Kozelouzek. “We look for spaces that are bright and have a lot of natural light. Then, we also look for locations where you can actually have outdoor spaces incorporated into the offices.”

For more information, visit QuestWorkSpaces.com

