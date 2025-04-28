Fresh and Flavorful: A Spring Brunch Bowl Perfect for the Season

Spring is the perfect time to take advantage of Florida’s fresh seasonal vegetables, and Inside South Florida welcomed the Concerned Cook, Aymara Lucero, to show viewers a simple, healthy, and customizable brunch bowl perfect for the warmer months.

The star ingredients include arugula, grape tomatoes, crispy corn, and lentils—all packed with vitamins, minerals, and plant-based protein. “You can grow some of these at home,” she shared, noting her own success with homegrown grape tomatoes. As for the corn, she recommended grilling it or popping it in the oven for an easy, crispy texture.

The beauty of the bowl? It’s highly customizable. “You can add peppers or salmon–if you want to add something else, you can make it your own,” she said. Plus, it’s meal-prep friendly. “The dressing I've chosen today is apple cider vinegar and extra virgin olive oil, which both have a lot of health benefits. As long as you keep that on the side, maybe on a little container that you keep it in the fridge at the office, and then just dress it whenever you're ready to eat it.”

The hearty arugula base holds up better than delicate greens like spinach, making it ideal for prepping in advance without worrying about wilting. Plus, Aymara offered a bonus tip: slightly wilted spinach can still be salvaged by sautéing it, helping to cut down on food waste.

The brunch bowl is completed with lentils, feta cheese, and crispy corn for a dish that’s light, filling, and packed with springtime flavor.

For more fresh ideas and recipes, you can find Aymara Lucero on Instagram, @concernedcook.