Fresh, Flavorful & Florida-Grown: Burrata Toast Recipe to Wow Your Spring Guests

With Easter gatherings and spring brunches in full swing, Inside South Florida brought in foodie friend and Instagram favorite @ConcernedCook, Aymara Lucero, to help us whip up a dish that’s equal parts easy, elegant, and totally delicious: Burrata Toast with Florida Veggies.

“I wanted to emphasize a lot of Florida veggies that we grow in Florida, like arugula and tomatoes,” Aymara shared.

What You’ll Need:

Toasted bread (artisan, sourdough, or your fave loaf—locally baked if you can!)

(artisan, sourdough, or your fave loaf—locally baked if you can!) Pesto (store-bought or homemade)

(store-bought or homemade) Arugula (peppery and fresh—perfect for spring)

(peppery and fresh—perfect for spring) Fresh tomatoes (Florida-grown for that juicy, sun-ripened taste)

(Florida-grown for that juicy, sun-ripened taste) Burrata cheese (a creamy, dreamy mozzarella cousin)

(a creamy, dreamy mozzarella cousin) Optional: olives, prosciutto, peppers, onions, more pesto drizzle

How to Make It:

Start with a layer of pesto on your toast. Treat it like you’re buttering bread—just enough to coat it. Add arugula for a fresh, peppery bite. Layer sliced tomatoes on top. Bonus points for using tomatoes straight from your local farmers market. Slice open the burrata, revealing its creamy center. Spoon that onto your toast for a luxurious, silky finish. Top it off with olives (green or black), more pesto if you’d like, or any of your favorite veggies.

“It's really good for summer brunch, now that the weather is getting hotter,” said Aymara.

Get creative—make this recipe your own! Add roasted red peppers, swap in black olives, or sprinkle chili flakes for a kick.

