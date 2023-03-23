Fresh tips to bring in spring 2023

Home Improvement and Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery, joined Inside South Florida with tips for sprucing things up this Spring.

“Quickie Microfiber Cloths work wonders on glass, dusting wood and in the car,” says Emery. “When they're dirty, you throw them in the wash and you can use them again.” Find this product at Home Depot

Watering your trees and shrubs is essential maintain a healthy and lush landscape.

“The Root Quencher is going to save you 50% off your water bill,” says Emery. “It integrates with your existing irrigation, or it can be a standalone system.” Find this item at Home Depot

If repainting your home is on your Spring-cleaning list of duties, considering Beyond Paint may be a great option.

Beyond Paint is an amazing water-based project paint. It is easy to apply and there is no stripping, sanding or priming required,” says Emery. “It's formulated to bond to nearly any surface, specifically cabinets, furniture, countertops and vanities.” Find this product at BeyondPaint.com and receive 15% discount with Besthome23 promo code

Warmer weather is the perfect time for you to enjoy your exterior deck.

“Trex Transcend Lineage Composite Decking is Trek's coolest decking because these boards are engineered with heat mitigating technology in the shell to reflect the sun and keep those boards cooler,” says Emery. Find this product at Lineage.Trex.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Be The Best Home.

