Freshen Up Your Home for Spring: Top Projects with Home Improvement Expert Kathryn Emery

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the warmer weather of spring approaches, many of us feel a renewed energy to tackle home improvement projects and breathe new life into our living spaces. Renowned home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery joined Inside South Florida to share her top tips for refreshing our homes this season.

Clean Air Filters with K&N:

Kathryn kicks off the discussion by emphasizing the importance of clean air in our homes. She introduces K&N's washable and reusable air filters, highlighting their durability, efficiency, and superior airflow. With these filters lasting up to 10 years, homeowners can enjoy cleaner air with minimal hassle. For more information, visit knfilters.com.

Revitalize Surfaces with Beyond Paint:

Next, Kathryn shares a game-changing product for refreshing cabinets, vanities, and countertops without the need for sanding or priming. Beyond Paint offers a convenient solution to update surfaces both indoors and outdoors, saving homeowners time and money on costly renovation projects. You can find Beyond Paint available at Lowe’s.

Weed Prevention with Spectracide One Shot:

Kathryn reveals an effective solution for preventing weeds in outdoor spaces with Spectracide One Shot. This fast-acting formula kills and prevents weeds for up to five months, providing visible results in just one application. Say goodbye to tedious weeding and hello to a pristine yard.

Enhance Your Backyard with Trex Transcend Decking:

Finally, Kathryn unveils Trex Transcend Lineage Decking, the ultimate solution for creating a dreamy outdoor oasis. With its natural wood look, durability, and sustainability, this composite decking offers both aesthetic appeal and peace of mind. For more information, visit Trex.com.

With Kathryn Emery's expert guidance, homeowners can embark on these spring projects with confidence, knowing they're investing in quality solutions for a refreshed and revitalized home. To learn more about the products featured and kickstart your spring transformation, visit BeTheBestHome.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Beyond Paint, Trex, Spectracide, and K&N.