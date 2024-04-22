Freshen Up Your Home for Spring with Kelly Edwards' Top Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Gourvitz Communications. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As spring arrives, it's time to give our homes a much-needed refresh, and design expert Kelly Edwards is here to share her top recommendations for sprucing up every corner of your space. From laundry room innovations to bathroom updates and wellness solutions, Kelly has you covered with her expert advice.

LG All-in-One Wash Combo

Kelly emphasizes the importance of not neglecting the laundry room during spring cleaning. She introduces the LG all-in-one wash combo, a ventless washer dryer combo that revolutionizes laundry routines. With energy-efficient technology and built-in AI capabilities, this appliance promises to save time and space while delivering outstanding results. For more information, visit lg.com.

FrogTape

For those eager to tackle painting projects this spring, Kelly recommends using FrogTape, a multisurface painters tape known for its professional-quality results. With exclusive PaintBlock® Technology, Frog Tape ensures clean, sharp paint lines without any bleeding. Perfect for DIYers and professionals alike, FrogTape simplifies the painting process while delivering professional-grade outcomes. Explore more at frogtape.com.

ShowerClean Pro by Waterpik

Upgrading your shower experience is effortless with the Waterpik ShowerClean Pro. This powerful showerhead features PowerPulse massage technology and seven spray settings for a luxurious and invigorating shower experience. Easy to install and available in two finishes, this showerhead promises to elevate your daily routine. Find it on sale at Walmart or Amazon. For more information, visit waterpik.com.

Solaray

Kelly sheds light on women's wellness with Solaray Her Life Stages supplements. Designed by doctors, these supplements cater to the unique needs of women at every stage of life, from menstruation to menopause. With clinically backed ingredients, the Her Life Stages line addresses various health concerns, including hormonal balance, mood support, and energy levels. Available at the Vitamin Shoppe and vitaminshoppe.com, these supplements offer comprehensive support for women's health.

Where to Learn More

For additional insights and inspiration, Kelly invites you to visit her Instagram page, @kellyedwardsinc, where she shares more tips and recommendations for a happy and healthy spring season.