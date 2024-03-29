Freshen Up Your Routine: Spring Essentials for a Brighter Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Alexa Lee. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As spring blooms, lifestyle expert Alexa Lee joined Inside South Florida to bring a burst of color and flavor to the season with her top picks for must-have products. From vibrant cereals to skincare essentials, Lee introduces a range of items perfect for welcoming the warmer weather.

Limited Edition Spring Fruity Pebbles Cereal

Kicking off the list is the new limited edition spring Fruity Pebbles cereal, designed to add a pop of color to your breakfast routine. Lee describes the cereal's pink, green, yellow, and blue flakes, capturing the essence of spring while maintaining the beloved fruity taste. Available nationwide, including at Walmart stores, this seasonal delight promises to brighten up your mornings. For more information, visit PostPebblesCereal.com.

Wonderful Pistachios Jalapeno Lime Flavor

Next up, Lee introduces Wonderful Pistachios' newest flavor, Jalapeno Lime, offering a tantalizing combination of spice and tang. With just the right balance of jalapeno pepper, sea salt, and a hint of lime, these pistachios are a flavorful snack option. Packed with six grams of protein and three grams of fiber per serving, they're perfect for satisfying cravings while keeping you energized throughout the day. For more information, visit WonderfulPistachios.com.

Lottie London Blush Bestie Color Changing Blush Stick

For a natural flush of color, Lee recommends Lottie London's Blush Bestie Color Changing Blush Stick. This cream blush adapts to your skin's pH level, creating a personalized rosy glow. Formulated with hydrating jojoba oil and certified vegan and PETA-approved, this blush stick is a skincare essential for achieving a radiant complexion. Available at CVS for $9.99, it's an affordable option for adding a touch of spring to your makeup routine. For more information, visit US.LottieLondon.com.

Youtheory Ocean Friendly Omega Supplements

Rounding out the list is Youtheory's Ocean Friendly Omega supplements, designed to support brain and heart health with plant-derived DHA and EPA. Free from fishy aftertastes and pollutants like mercury and PCBs, these vegan soft gels offer a sustainable and effective way to boost your omega-3 intake. Recognized with the Nexty Award for Best in Sustainable Supplements, Youtheory's Ocean Friendly Omega supplements are available at Costco, BJ's, and Amazon for $23.99.

Alexa Lee's curated selection of spring essentials offers something for everyone, whether you're looking to start your day with a colorful cereal, snack on flavorful pistachios, enhance your makeup routine with a natural blush, or support your overall health with omega supplements. With these must-have products, you can embrace the spirit of spring and enhance your daily routine with a splash of vibrancy and vitality. For more information, visit her website, TheAlexaLeeShow.com.