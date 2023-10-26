Friends of South Florida Autism Hosts Rays of Hope Gala

Friends of South Florida Autism Principal and Executive Director, Tamara Moodie, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the organization's upcoming 'Rays of Hope Gala.'

The event is taking place November 11 at 6:30pm, hosted at the historic Alfred I. DuPont building. The gala serves as a fundraising opportunity to further their mission of offering support and resources to individuals with Autism.

“These galas that we do, it not only lets people all over the world know what we're about and what we're doing,” says Moodie. “Maybe they're gonna want to replicate what we're doing in our programs and they're gonna need money for that, they're going to need land, they're going to need people believing in what they're doing. So, for us, our gala is to fundraise, but more than anything else, it’s to bring awareness to our community to know that we're here.”

For more information, visit FriendsofSFA.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Friends of South Florida Autism.