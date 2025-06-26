From $100 to Haute Couture: How Designer Erica Appleby Built a Fashion Empire That Gives Back

With just $100 in her pocket and a dream stitched into her heart, Erica Appleby turned a moment of hardship into a full-blown fashion empire.

The founder of ETA Luxe, Appleby is more than a designer—she’s a visionary who transforms personal energy into wearable art. Known for bold embellishments, feathers, and sparkle, Appleby brings her clients' inner light to the surface, crafting custom pieces that feel, as she puts it, "like a warm hug on their special day."

“The process from start to finish always starts with a consultation, because I want to make sure that my bride is illuminating from the inside out,” Appleby explained. “I'm the one who's a little bit over the top. I feel like when you walk into a room, you should always be emanating.”

Appleby’s journey began at just eight years old, sketching designs for her mother as a way to connect during long work hours. Years later, while attending her dream school, the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, financial hardship nearly forced her to give up. A $100 birthday gift from her mother changed everything.

“I had no money to continue my education in school. Around that time, my mom said, “Your birthday’s coming up, let me send you $100 to do something nice for yourself.” So I went to the fabric store, the place that makes me feel comfortable, that feels like home—and I bought fabrics,” she said. That purchase led to her first bootstrapped fashion show in New York and launched a career that’s since included dressing pageant queens like Miss Bahamas and winning industry awards.

But her proudest accomplishment? Creating a hub for future designers. At her South Florida studio, Appleby offers Fashion 101 and 102, illustration courses, and even a mentorship program. With content creation rooms for photography, podcasting, and events, the space is a one-stop shop for creative development.

“I can’t take all this knowledge with me, I want to share it with my community and give them the tools and essentials they need,” she said. “Especially right now, when the world feels so uncertain, this place should feel like a second home for them.”

Today, Appleby is expanding her impact with a summer camp for students and working on her first book all while raising her son and staying grounded in gratitude.

“I'm scared every single day to get up and do all of this, but I do it anyway,” she admitted. “I just keep following my intuition, and it’s led me here.”