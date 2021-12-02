From a $2.9 Million Avocado Bagel Sculpture to a $1,000 cup of coffee, Miami Art Week is back

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the long-awaited Miami Art Week and Art Basel is here.

From now until December 5th, art will be taking over Miami.

First up, is the 31st edition of Art Miami. With more than 135 Galleries the exhibition will present

paintings, drawings and more.

"Art Miami is a show that has works from artists that are living and from the past. It's about cutting edge artists and some really great emerging talent and you'll have the best of both worlds," states Nick Korniloff, Director and Executive VP of Art Miami.

Art Miami will also hold German artist, Tim Bengel's Avocado and Bagel Gold Sculpture which is going for $2.9 Million.

Over at the Bagel Club Miami Wynwood, the UR Special Coffee pop-up is up and offering the $1,000 cup of coffee.

This is artist Danny Casale also known as Coolman Coffeedan, first Miami Art week and wanted to do a piece that would turn heads.

"Trying to turn heads is especially hard to do in such a wild event like Miami Art Week/Art Basel. What I think is the head turners of all head-turners is the $1,000 cup of coffee. It's a very special cup from the look of it and the coffee bean is very rare, so I think we'll have a lot of fun," said Casale.

The collaboration was made possible thanks to the Art Plug and Marcel Katz.

Coffee is from Superlost Coffee and it's a bean from Colombia.

The Coffee will be brewed until Sunday, December 5th.

