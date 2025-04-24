From Apprentice to Artist: Learning the Ink Game with Miami’s Tattoo Legend, Panda

If you're in Miami and thinking about getting a tattoo, there’s one name that’s sure to come up: Panda. Known for his bold style and intricate micro realism, Panda has built a reputation as one of the top tattoo artists in the city. But what happens when a total beginner steps into his studio to try and learn from the best?

That’s exactly what went down when Inside South Florida host, LaMyiah Pearlinia stopped by for a crash course in ink.

From the moment the cameras rolled, Panda welcomed us into his buzzing studio—where clients were already mid-session—and took our host under his wing. The goal? Become an apprentice for the day and learn the basics of tattooing, starting with a classic Florida symbol: a palm tree.

Step one was applying a stencil to synthetic practice skin. “Don’t smear it,” Panda warned. And sure enough, with Panda’s guidance, the lines came out cleaner than expected. “I’m Panda confident,” joked LaMyiah.

But beyond the ink, Panda’s story is what truly left a mark. He shared that defiance has fueled his creative journey—especially when people told him his detailed, small-scale tattoo work wasn’t possible. “That just made me want to prove them wrong,” he said. “That’s how I got where I am..”

When asked how it feels to be one of Miami’s must-visit artists, Panda smiled. “We did it,” he said. “I feel like I’m just getting started.”

And as for the apprentice's tattoo attempt? A solid 10/10 from Panda. “It looks way better than the first tattoo I ever did,” he admitted, laughing. “You went for it—you didn’t care about the client's feelings at all.”

For those looking to book with Panda or get inspired by his work, reach out on Instagram at @tatu_panda or @pandatattoomia.