From C-Suite to Entrepreneur: Erika Glenn’s Bold Pivot to Personal Branding and Business Growth

Inside South Florida welcomed Erika Glenn, an award-winning C-suite healthcare and growth executive turned entrepreneur, who shared her incredible journey of career transformation, personal branding, and avoiding burnout.

After years of corporate success, Erika made a life-changing decision to pivot away from the traditional executive path. The turning point? Executive coaching with Heather Monahan, a well-known mentor in personal development.

"About three years ago. I started with working with an executive coach who started encouraging me to look at other solutions that were outside of my corporate realm," Glenn explained. "I exited one corporate entity and reconsidered life and thought to myself, ‘What do I actually want to do when I grow up?’"

That reflection led her to entrepreneurship, where she now leverages her expertise to help businesses grow, while also empowering individuals through personal branding.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a corporate professional, Glenn emphasizes that personal branding is key to success—and it’s something you already have, even if you’re not actively shaping it.

"The reality is, even if you don’t post on social media, you have a brand. The question is whether or not you want to control the narrative," she said.

She highlights that a strong personal brand helps with:



Career growth – Elevating your presence for promotions and opportunities

– Elevating your presence for promotions and opportunities Negotiations – Establishing credibility and leverage

– Establishing credibility and leverage Networking – Creating familiarity and connections before you even meet people

– Creating familiarity and connections before you even meet people Preventing burnout – Setting boundaries and reducing workplace stress

Glenn has seen massive success firsthand. With hundreds of thousands of views on her talks, international engagements in Paris, and an upcoming South Florida event, she is now focused on helping others achieve the same.

Through her coaching and consulting services, she specializes in:



Scaling businesses – From launching products to growing revenue streams

– From launching products to growing revenue streams Transformation strategy – Advising businesses on overcoming struggles

– Advising businesses on overcoming struggles Executive coaching – Helping professionals level up their careers

– Helping professionals level up their careers Board advisory & speaking engagements – Sharing insights on leadership and business growth

For those looking to tap into her expertise, Erika Glenn offers insights and resources through her website, erika-glenn.com.