From Court to Pages: The Inspiring Journey of JD Slajchert

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, JD Slajchert has seamlessly transitioned from the basketball court to the literary world. His latest book, "Moonflower," was inspired by his biggest fan, Luc Bodden, who tragically succumbed to sickle cell disease. Currently, JD serves as the Director of Relationship Development for the LucStrong Foundation. JD joined Inside South Florida to discuss how this nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting children diagnosed with sickle cell disease.

JD's transition from being an athlete to a novelist is a remarkable journey. "Basketball was sort of the beginning of my career and life," JD explained. His friendship with Luc Bodden, a young fan who believed in him during his athletic career, inspired him to write "Moonflower." After Luc's passing from sickle cell disease, JD felt compelled to tell their story, which led him to author his first book.

"Moonflower" is a coming-of-age novel deeply influenced by JD's relationship with Luc. The book has opened doors to numerous speaking engagements and philanthropic efforts. "Moonflower has been this gift that's been giving to me for a long time," JD shared. The novel not only pays tribute to Luc but also serves as a catalyst for JD's nonprofit work and public speaking.

JD is deeply involved with the LucStrong Foundation, which supports children battling sickle cell disease. "Currently, I'm in the middle of a fundraiser called 24k for Luc's 24," JD said. This fundraiser honors what would have been Luc's graduation year from high school. JD's goal is to raise awareness and funds to help other children affected by this illness. "It's really fulfilling work," he added.

Recently, JD returned to his high school to deliver a keynote speech at the graduation ceremony. "It was amazing. I got to go back to my old high school… and deliver some words to some kids that I felt could benefit a little bit from my journey," he recalled. Despite the nerves, it was a dream come true for JD.

Looking ahead, JD has ambitious plans for "Moonflower." He aims to adapt the book into a film and is seeking film and TV partners to help bring the story to a wider audience. "I have aspirations to turn it into a movie and to see who else out there can help me do that," he said. JD believes that a film adaptation could significantly amplify the impact of his story.

For those interested in learning more about JD Slajchert, his books, and his philanthropic efforts, you can visit his website at jdwritesbooks.com. He is also active on Instagram at @jd_slajchert. For more information on the LucStrong Foundation and the 24k for Luc's 24 fundraiser, visit lucstrong.org.