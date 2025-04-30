Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

From Draft Day to Game Day: Miami’s Hottest Matchups

Posted

The NFL Draft brought the heat—and so did Inside South Florida co-hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia. But now that the picks are in, it’s time to talk game day. We’re shifting from the gridiron to the 305 to find out which South Florida teams are topping the must-watch list this season.

Want to know which matchups made LaMyiah’s draft picks? Watch the full segment to find out who made her game day lineup.

Do you agree with her lineup? Connect with us on Instagram, @insidesoflo: We’d love to hear your hot takes!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com