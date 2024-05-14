Watch Now
From Golden Girls to Gilmore Girls: Writer Stan Zimmerman Discusses Legendary TV Moms

Posted at 8:33 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 08:33:18-04

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, acclaimed TV showrunner Stan Zimmerman discussed how he became a pivotal figure behind some of television's most beloved moms. Zimmerman's impressive career includes writing for iconic shows like “The Golden Girls”, “Gilmore Girls”, and “Roseanne”.

Zimmerman, who has just released a memoir titled “The Girls: From Golden to Gilmore”, shared insights into his career and the inspiration behind his writing. Reflecting on “Gilmore Girls”, Zimmerman emphasized the complexity and importance of the mother-daughter-grandmother relationships portrayed in the show. "People always ask me as a man, how could you write all these shows that were female ensemble shows?" Zimmerman explained, "I really credit my grandmother, my mother, and my sister who are strong, smart, hysterical women."

Zimmerman also paid tribute to his own mother, who significantly impacted his writing. His memoir's final chapter poignantly details her influence, as she was his "biggest cheerleader." He shared the emotional experience of her passing, stating, "This book is a testament to her and especially on Mother's Day. Missing her deeply but she is right here in my heart."

For those interested in Zimmerman's memoir and further stories, the book is available on Amazon, and more information can be found on his website, zimmermanstan.com. Fans are encouraged to connect with him on Instagram and share how his work has touched their lives.

