From Grilling to Gadgets: Must-Have Home Improvement Finds from the National Hardware Show

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Be The Best Home. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Trade show treasure hunters Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery were back at the National Hardware Show, spotlighting the latest and greatest in grilling, pest control, power solutions, and home improvement essentials.

Monument Grills New Eminence Series 605 Grill

Kicking things off was the Monument Grills Eminence 605, a high-quality stainless steel grill featuring six burners, LED-lit knobs with three light modes, and smart connectivity for controlling heat and fuel levels via smartphone. This dual-fuel grill runs on propane or natural gas—perfect for backyard chefs who want both power and style. For more information, visit MonumentGrills.com.

RESCUE–Pest Control Made in the USA

Of course, no backyard barbecue is complete without keeping pests at bay. Enter RESCUE Pest Control Solutions, proudly made in the USA. Their lineup includes child-resistant ant baits with no-spill gel, low-profile fly pads with touch-safe ridges, and decor-blending spider traps, all designed for mess-free, effective pest management. For more information, visit RESCUE.com.

Midwest Innovative Products–Made in the USA

Next up: tackling the chaos of extension cords with the Cord Dock by Midwest Innovative Products—the brains behind the well-known Rhino Cart. The Cord Dock stays attached to cords, making it easy to wrap, store, and release with a single push. For larger Y- or T-shaped connections, the Twist and Seal Cord Vault keeps things dry and secure, whether you're working indoors or out. For more information, visit MidwestInnovativeProducts.com.

Jackery–5000 Plus Essential Home Backup Kit

Powering it all is the Jackery 5000 Plus Essential Home Backup Kit, a modular, solar-powered energy solution that integrates seamlessly into your home’s electrical system. With a smart transfer switch and on-the-go portability (wheels included!), this power station delivers reliable energy at half the cost of a traditional whole-home generator—ideal for emergencies, job sites, or tailgates.

For More Information

For more details on these innovative finds and to see what else the team discovered, visit TradeShowTreasureHunters.com or BeTheBestHome.com.